Unlock 5.0 is particularly relieving for cinema buffs in India. After all, the Union Home Ministry has given a nod to theaters reopening outside the containment zones, albeit with no more than 50% occupancy. October 15 is the day when we return to multiplexes, entertainment parks, swimming pools, and even schools with peak safety in mind. Let's see what theatres have in store.

High-budget films Titles set: 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'No Time To Die,' 'Sooryavanshi'

We have Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet, No Time To Die, Sooryavanshi and several other crowd-pulling titles that are set to make their Indian debut on domestic theater screens. One must certainly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to prevent the possibility of another outbreak at theatres. Sanitization and masks are compulsory at the venues.

Film theaters Maharashtra tightens noose, theaters to remain closed till October 31

However, Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected state by the pandemic and thus, the state government has taken a different stand on reopening theaters. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has instructed theaters to remain closed till October 31. Meanwhile, keeping up the spirit, director Ram Gopal Varma has announced that his film Coronavirus will be the first to screen post lockdown.

Reception The Multiplex Association of India has welcomed the move

Naturally, the Multiplex Association of India has welcomed the announcement by the Home Ministry "wholeheartedly." "We are committed to ensure a safe, secure and a hygienic cinema going experience for the movie lovers of our country, as always, we would continue to assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of our guests and employees," the association stated in a statement.

Cinema PVR CEO narrates how the new normal would be imposed