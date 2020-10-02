Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in his statement to the police, has denied all allegations of sexual assault leveled against him. The 48-year-old director-producer was questioned for more than eight hours at the Versova Police station in connection with the rape case. He has also provided "documentary proof" to the cops, claiming he was out of India at the time of the alleged incident.

Context Payal had filed the complaint on September 21

A police complaint was filed by actor Payal Ghosh against Anurag on September 21. She has accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing her at his Mumbai home in 2013. The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the IPC Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Quote Seeking action against him, Payal said

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him (sic)," Payal said.

Details Was in Sri Lanka at time of alleged incident: Anurag

According to a fresh statement, released through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani to police, Anurag "denied all the wrongdoing". Calling Payal's allegation an "outright lie," they added Anurag has provided documents to support the claim that he was in Sri Lanka for one of his film projects during August 2013, i.e., the time of the alleged incident.

Quote "The purpose of these accusations is to vilify Anurag"

"These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicized by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. (Anurag) Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process," the statement further read.

Statement He has demanded 'severe action' against Payal

The statement added the filmmaker is "distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him," that have caused pain to himself, his family and his fans. He has sought "severe action" against Payal for "misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the MeToo Movement for her ulterior motives." "Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail," the statement read.

Allegation Payal had questioned delay, demanded Anurag's arrest

Earlier this week, Payal had met with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale as well as Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking Anurag's arrest in this case. She also questioned the delay in investigation and claimed she would resort to a hunger strike in case action is not taken. Citing a threat to her life, the actor also demanded Y-plus security cover.

Information Anurag received support from colleagues, former partners