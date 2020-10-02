The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will likely re-examine a party video filmed last year at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence, where drugs were allegedly consumed. The high-profile actors seen in the clip, including Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, could also be summoned for questioning, reports have claimed. Karan, however, has repeatedly denied all the allegations of drug use. Here are more details on this.

Context The video was taken in July 2019

The said video, filmed on July 28, 2019 at Karan's Mumbai residence, had earlier created an uproar on social media, with many claiming drugs were consumed by stars at the gathering. Top film stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and filmmakers Shakun Batra and Ayan Mukerji were present at that party.

Details Forensic report said video is 'authentic, unedited'

Quite recently, a forensic report submitted to the NCB had clarified that the video was "authentic and unedited," adding that "no tampering was done with it." Last month, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint against Karan and the other celebrities in connection with the video. "That party video must be investigated into," he had tweeted at the time.

Reaction NCB should summon the actors, Sirsa says

Speaking to Times Now, Sirsa has suggested that the NCB should summon the film stars seen in the video for interrogation. "I do not understand what is the use to get it (video) re-examined. How does it matter whether you see drugs or don't see drugs? It's about the party which I alleged those stars were consuming drugs...NCB should summon those persons (sic)."

Statement However, Karan has denied the allegations

However, Karan has denied the allegations, terming them as "completely baseless and false." The filmmaker stated that he does not consume or promote the consumption of drugs. He added the "slanderous" statements and news articles have subjected him and his family to "hatred and ridicule." He had dismissed the allegations last year as well.

Action A former employee of Karan's company was held

The NCB, which is currently probing a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, had recently arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, reportedly a former employee of Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions. Karan, however, said he did not personally know Prasad, adding that he or his company are not accountable for what people do in their personal lives.

Probe "Drug chats" in Sushant's case led to this probe