Indian audience's favorite dose of masala entertainment, reality show Bigg Boss is all set to arrive on the small screen tomorrow (Saturday, October 3). Well, the expectations are high this time, given the disappointment that this year has been. From fresh rules to the list of probable contestants, here's everything you should know about the latest and 14th season of superstar Salman Khan's show.

Information "Ab scene paltega"

In all the promos released thus far, Salman has ensured fans that Bigg Boss 14 will be a befitting reply to 2020, which obviously hasn't been great. The show will "change the scene," or in the star's words, "Ab scene paltega."

Features Brand new house, brand new features

The latest season of Bigg Boss will feature a number of "pre-lockdown" luxuries such as going to the cinemas and eating out. The all-new BB house features a mall, a mini theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner. However, contestants will be allowed to enjoy these facilities only after earning them through their performance in certain tasks.

Do you know? The new house is grander, more colorful

In fact, leaked pictures from show's sets have hinted at a grander and even more colorful Bigg Boss house. In the images, one can see a number of low beds draped in pink and orange sheets. There's also a large, silver-colored couch in living area.

Contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu and others to take part

This season, there will be 12 contestants- all celebrities. The only confirmed contestant as of now is singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is popular singer Kumar Sanu's son. Others who may take part include Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia. The final confirmation about participants will be made tomorrow during the premiere night.

Information Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan will also join

It has been reported that some of most popular former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan will also be a part of this season. They will have certain special powers and will join Salman for tomorrow's premiere episode.

Salman Salman's 11th stint with 'Bigg Boss'

Interestingly, this season would mark Salman's 11th stint with Bigg Boss. Furthermore, buzz suggests he may get a whopping Rs. 250 crore for the upcoming season. It has been reported that the actor will charge Rs. 10.25 crore per episode. Apart from Salman, others who have hosted the show in the past include actors Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Schedule When and where to watch the show?