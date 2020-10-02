Filled with many ups and downs, the filmic journey of Bobby Deol, has been one-of-its-kind. Son of veteran movie star Dharmendra, Bobby, who had made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 hit film Barsaat, has recently clocked 25 years in showbiz. In an interaction, the 51-year-old actor reflected on his career and opined on the insider-outsider debate in the Hindi film industry.

Details Bobby says he had a 'not so perfect journey'

Bobby, who had gained instant fame in the 90s with films such as Soldier and Bichhoo, later lost that momentum. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he admitted that it has "not been a perfect journey." "Nothing in life is perfect, but at the same time, it has been a wonderful journey. In 25 years, I've seen ups and downs and again ups now."

Quote 'It is tough being an actor'

Bobby added that it is not about the work one does, but the "work you do has to be appreciated." "That is why it is tough being an actor...There is no guarantee that every film you do will be a hit."

Details 'Wish I hadn't taken to wrong things to numb myself'

Looking back at the time he was not getting work, Bobby said, "I was pitying myself." The actor wished he had not taken the support of "wrong things to numb myself." "I would never want to pity myself again. When you pity yourself, is when things go wrong," he said, adding he could not set a bad example for his kids and moved forward.

Quote 'When things went wrong, I stopped taking care of myself'

"When things were not going right for me, I kind of started not taking care of myself and looking fresh," Bobby explained, adding that people thought he was "not interested in working," and it took a long time to break that perception.

Debate It is a ruthless industry, Bobby added

Further, talking about the insider-outsider debate that has dominated discussions about the Hindi film industry in the past few months, Bobby said, "There will always be this discussion in every industry." He said that while it's not easy for an "outsider," many of them made it big. "It is a ruthless industry. Nothing is going to be given to you on a silver plate."

Information Bobby recently featured in 'Class of 83' and 'Aashram'