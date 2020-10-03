Galactus is a God-like being, who is literally the devourer of worlds. Best known for going up against the Fantastic Four, this force of nature is not morally evil. He eats planets for his survival. However, since MCU is looking for its next villain after Thanos, Galactus can be a great choice given his numerous powers, and his interesting origin story. Let's dive in.

Galan Galactus was previously Galan, a mortal on planet Taa

In a pre-Big Bang universe, Galan lived on the planet Taa. When all matter started to converge to form the Big Crunch, Galan discovered that its radiation would destroy everything, including Taa. To escape, he convinced some survivors to fly into the Big Crunch. But the entire crew except Galan died as their ship entered 'Cosmic Egg', the starting point of the next universe.

Becoming Galactus Sentience of the Universe + Galan = Galactus, his starship

After this, Galan met a cosmic being called the Sentience of the Universe who combined itself with Galan to create Galactus and his starship. The embodiments of Death and Eternity were also created at the same time. Galactus stayed dormant in his starship for eons, until a Watcher named Ecce brought it out of a planet's orbit. This awoke the powerful entity on-board.

Archeopia Archeopia was the first planet Galactus destroyed and consumed

Upon awakening, Galactus created a suit of armor to regulate his vast powers. After transforming his starship into an incubation chamber, he spent the next few centuries evolving. However, his ship drifted near an inhabited planet Archeopia and was attacked. This led to Galactus destroying the attacking fleet. Hungry for more energy, he then consumed the energy of Archeopial life, which destroyed the planet.

Rationale Creation of Taa II and the moral ambiguity of Galactus

Following the destruction, Galactus created his new home Taa II, an enormous ship that shadowed the entire Archeopian system. To sustain his powers, he devoured uninhabited worlds. But his hunger grew and he went after inhabited worlds more frequently. He rationalized his actions by believing that he was above other beings, who represented a balancing force between Eternity and Death.

Silver Surfer Galactus vs Fantastic Four: The rise of Silver Surfer