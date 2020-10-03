After garnering flak over nepotism, and triggering a major controversy involving a beloved pop star, Khaali Peeli has pocketed yet another unwanted feat. Just a day after release, the movie has become one of worst-rated Hindi films on popular movie rating platform IMDb. It currently has a rating of 1.7 stars out of 10, based on nearly 1,400 votes. Here is more on this.

Details 85% users gave it a one-star rating

On IMDb, a whopping 85% of the users have given the film a poor one-star rating. In fact, user reviews for the film aren't great either, with many calling it "useless" and "the worst film ever." But it's not just the audiences who are unhappy. Critics too had a boring evening watching Khaali Peeli, and found the movie "soggy" and "lackluster."

Information The film beats many low-rated movies on IMDb

Khaali Peeli's rating is close to or even lower than the most critically-panned films such as Himmatwala (1.7 stars out of 10), Ram Gopal Varma's Fire (1.7), The Legend of Drona (2), and Karzzzz (2.1).

Backlash Why is 'Khaali Peeli' getting so much hatred?

Apart from poor storytelling, the reason why Khaali Peeli has been subjected to so much hatred is because of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by alleged suicide in June. Angry fans have alleged the rising star, an industry "outsider," was ostracised by Bollywood's "elite club" and "insiders." Khaali Peeli, which features star kids in lead, is an obvious target.

Other films 'Sadak 2' and 'Gunjan Saxena' also faced similar hate

Even before the film's release, audience had disapproved of it. A teaser for Khaali Peeli, released last month, received 1.8 million (18 lakh) "dislikes" on YouTube. Before Khaali Peeli, movies such as Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena, both featuring star kids like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, were also slammed by fans. In contrast, Sushant's final movie, Dil Bechara was showered with love.

Controversy Earlier, Beyonce's fans had slammed the film as well

As it turns out, fans of pop star Beyonce aren't happy with the film either. A song of Khaali Peeli, originally titled Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi was berated by fans for its racist undertones. After facing flak, the makers had to tweak the lyrics. The controversial line, "Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jaayegi," was changed to, "Tera dekh ke nakhra, ye Duniya sharma jaayegi."

Movie 'Khaali Peeli' was released yesterday on ZEEPLEX