After teasing fans through a number of clips about her glorious life and career, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally unveiled the cover of her much-awaited memoir titled Unfinished, on Instagram. In fact, the book, published by Ballantine Books, is now available for pre-order. And, it is expected to arrive in stores in January 2021. Here are more details on this.

Details Priyanka 'named her memoir years before writing it'

Priyanka revealed she had chosen the name "Unfinished" for her memoir years before she actually sat down to write it. "Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much Unfinished," the 38-year-old actor added.

Quote 'Being unfinished has a deeper meaning for me'

"The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I have realized that being 'unfinished' has deeper meaning for me," Priyanka further wrote.

Instagram Post Here is Priyanka's post

Details My life is not a fairytale, Priyanka added

Shedding light on what helped her "evolve," Priyanka penned, "I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward." "I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn't." She opined her life is "not a fairytale."

Statement 'We all have different stories, this is mine'

"While you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the 'in between' of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that it's okay to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next," Priyanka said. "We all have a different story to tell, this is my story," she added.

Quote So proud of you, said Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas

"This is so incredible. I am so proud of you," Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas commented on one of her posts. He also asked everyone to "go pre-order my wife's beautiful memoir," on his own Instagram handle.

Response Within hours, the book became a best-seller in US

Priyanka also revealed that her memoir became the best-selling book on Amazon in the United States within just 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. Retweeting a post informing about the same, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book (sic)."

Work Priyanka has many other projects lined up