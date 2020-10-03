Bengali actor Mishti Mukherjee has died, a statement from her representatives confirmed on Saturday. The actor died on Friday night while undergoing treatment for kidney failure in Bengaluru, the statement said, adding that a keto diet had caused damage to her kidneys. Mukherjee had made her debut with the 2012 film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi. Here are more details.

Details Actor suffered a 'lot of pain'

A statement from Mukherjee's representatives, quoted by Latestly, stated, "Actress Mishti Mukherjee... is no more." The statement said that the actor was on a keto diet which led to kidney failure. She was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru and died Friday night, the statement added. "The actress suffered a lot of pain," it said. She is survived by her parents and brother.

Quote Mukherjee wanted to do something big once 2020 ended: Friend

Raju Kariya, described as a close friend, was quoted as saying, "Mishti and I were friends for 10 years. We recently met at a party and she had told me that we will do something big once 2020 ends."

Diet What is a keto diet?

Ketogenic diets are high-fat, low-carb diets meant to induce ketosis in the body. Ketosis occurs when a person's body does not have enough carbohydrates for energy, so it burns fat instead. The side effects include nutrient deficiency, liver damage, constipation, etc. The kidneys help metabolize protein and this diet may overload them, dietician Kathy McManus was quoted as saying in a Harvard Health Letter.