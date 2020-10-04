Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel is presently one of the most popular and diverse characters in Marvel. In fact, she is getting her own Disney+ show soon, which will mark her debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently seen in Marvel's Avengers video game, Kamala is a teen superhero with a stature equal to Spider-Man. However, her powers make her unique in every sense.

Inhuman DNA Kamala's powers originate due to activation of her 'Inhuman DNA'

Growing up in a New Jersey-based Pakistani family, Kamala is a normal teenager, who is a big fan of the Avengers. But one night, she gets exposed to Terrigen Mists, a vapor that grants powers to those with Inhuman DNA, and kills others. Kamal survives this because of her Inhuman DNA (which she was unaware of) and wakes up with new abilities.

Do you know? Kamala is Carol Danvers' successor as Ms. Marvel

Under the influence of Terrigen Mists, Kamala sees Steve Rogers, Tony Stark and Carol Danvers. Here, she expresses her wish to be like Captain Marvel. Since Ms. Marvel mantle is left behind by Danvers when she becomes Captain Marvel, Kamala takes it up.

Polymorph Ms. Marvel's size altering powers makes her a polymorph

Often referred to as a polymorph in the comics, Kamala can stretch, grow, and shrink any part of her body or her body altogether in every imaginable way. This allows her to move and distort into whatever a certain scenario requires her to be. For example, she can elongate her legs for powerful leaps, and make her hands grow bigger for better punching capacity.

Healing powers Her 'similar-to-Wolverine' healing powers are often overlooked

Unknown to many, Ms. Marvel has a fantastic healing power, which allows her to take the kind of damage that only Wolverine can heal from. In fact, this power helped her to recover after she got shot while saving her friend, Bruno. However, she needs to return to her normal form to use this power, because this healing factor works independently from other powers.

Shape-shifting Ms. Marvel can shape-shift by rearranging her body molecules