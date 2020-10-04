After a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Netflix recently announced that the fourth season of Stranger Things has resumed shooting. The teen alien-busters are set to again thwart those Lovecraft-inspired horror creatures. The show creators have promised a whole new lot of surprises as the central characters graduate from middle to high school and the plot unfurls even outside the town of Hawkins.

Tweet "Meanwhile in the upside down," reads the eerie caption

The makers of Stranger Things resurrected the fans from the pandemic gloom by sharing an eerie tweet with the caption "Meanwhile in the upside down." The tweet, liked around 187.5K times, had an image of a mysterious grandfather clock and a clapboard. On Instagram, there were new images of Hawkins High School, teasing fans about two new characters namely Scruffy Mczskinny and Dangerous MacMasterson.

Twitter Post Netflix gave a mysterious edge while promoting 4th season

meanwhile in the upside down... pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

Instagram Post Who are the new faces on 'Stranger Things'?

Pretty sets this week. But, it is at least a good shot of a fence. Two new cast members this week. Let's say one is Scruffy Mczskinny, and the other Dangerous MacMasterson. A post shared by atlanta_filming on Oct 1, 2020 at 6:39pm PDT

Context What is the series all about?

Stranger Things, an original of the OTT platform, takes us back to the colorful and free '80s, reimagined in Hawkins. The mysterious disappearance of people and the appearance of a troubled teen with psychic powers give few school buddies the trail to an otherworldly space called The Upside Down, where dangerous creatures thrive and often break the barrier to attack humans.

Analyses Season 3 was watched by 26.4mn US viewers

The frightening environment, awesome cast and noteworthy performances catapulted Stranger Things to an instant Netflix hit. The third season was watched by 26.4 million US viewers during the holiday weekend in July 4 last year. This figure, according to Nielsen's Video on Demand Content Rating, is 17% higher than what the Season 2 debut of this series fared in the United States.

Teaser David Harbour's Jim Hopper is alive and languishing in Russia