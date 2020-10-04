The Mumbai Police's investigation stands vindicated after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said. On Saturday, the AIIMS panel stated that Sushant had died by suicide and it was not murder, which aligned with Mumbai Police's judgement in this case. Here are more details on this.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS panel, asserted the 34-year-old movie star killed himself. "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," he said.

"We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS," the police commissioner said. Notably, Sushant's death case was initially handled by Mumbai Police. The force had stated that actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression. However, his family and even a section of media alleged foul play in his death. The case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Singh also noted the Supreme Court, which allowed CBI to take over this case, had not found "any fault with our investigation." He said the doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital who performed the autopsy had also done their job thoroughly. "Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation," Singh added.

Earlier, dissatisfied with Mumbai Police's probe, Sushant's family had filed a complaint against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of mentally harassing him and driving him to his death. Reacting to AIIMS report, Rhea's lawyer has said that while they await official version of the CBI, "truth cannot be changed." "The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of media are motivated and mischievous."

Sushant's family's lawyer, however, has opined that since the AIIMS doctors' report is based only on photographic evidence, it is "not conclusive." He added the CBI can still add the charge of murder in the actor's death case. "It (AIIMS report) cannot be conclusive. At the most, it could be taken as a piece of evidence in the case (sic)," he said.

