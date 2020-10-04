Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 02:29 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to a recent AIIMS' report stating that the 34-year-old movie star had died by suicide and it was not a case of murder.
Kangana, 33, reiterated her claims that Sushant was ostracized in Bollywood, falsely accused of sexual harassment, and defamed by the media.
Here's more on what she said.
Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS panel constituted for this case, asserted that Sushant had killed himself. "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," he said.
Last evening, Kangana tweeted that young and extraordinary people "do not just wake up one fine day and kill themselves."
"Sushant said he was being bullied...he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him," she added.
It was alleged by fans and a section of media that Sushant lost some projects to other stars and faced a boycott from major production companies.
In light of the AIIMS' report, Kangana asked these questions:
1) Sushant repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?
2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?
For the unversed, in 2018, Sushant was accused of sexual misconduct. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi later issued a clarification, denying the allegations leveled against him.
"Sushant's family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg...Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living?" Kangana further asked.
Notably, Sushant's father has claimed he had complained to Mumbai Police in February. However, cops said no written complaint was filed.
Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.
At that time, Mumbai Police had called it a case of suicide, adding the actor had been suffering from depression.
His family, however, contested claims of mental illness and accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of driving him to suicide.
Allegations of money laundering and drug abuse are also being probed in the case.
