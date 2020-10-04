Bigg Boss is back with a bang! The popular reality show, hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan, premiered on Colors TV on Saturday night. From a virtual audience, celebrity contestants and "seniors" to exciting guest appearances, here is a brief about all the highlights from the first episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Details Thanks to pandemic, 'BB' premiere had no live audience

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all necessary precautions are being followed on the sets of Bigg Boss everyday. Interestingly, before entering the BB house, all the selected contestants completed their quarantine period at separate hotels. In fact, for the first time in the reality show's history, there was no live audience to grace the grand premiere episode.

Contestants Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin are taking part

In this season of Bigg Boss, there are 12 contestants, all celebrities. Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, was first confirmed as a contestant. Actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, model Shehzad Deol, and Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya were introduced as contestants yesterday.

'Seniors' Three 'toofani seniors' have also joined in

Marking a fresh addition in this season, three former Bigg Boss contestants, viz. Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan have also joined in. They were introduced by Salman as, "toofani seniors." The trio has been given certain special powers. While Gauahar will look after the kitchen needs, Siddharth will control bedroom services and Hina will take hold of personal items inside the house.

Updates Radhe Maa showed up for a guest appearance

To add a punch of drama to the premiere, the seniors "rejected" Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, and Jaan Kumar Sanu as contestants, while other eight contestants were allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house. The fate of four "rejected" participants will probably be decided in today's episode. Self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa also showed up for a guest appearance during the premiere.

Instagram Post Watch: Radhe Maa showers her blessings

Features What's new inside the 'Bigg Boss' house?

The latest season of Bigg Boss will feature a number of "pre-lockdown" luxuries such as going to the cinemas and eating out. The all-new BB house features a mall, a mini theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner. However, contestants will be allowed to enjoy these facilities only after earning them through their performance in tasks.

Schedule When and where to watch the show?