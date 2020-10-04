Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has tested for the novel coronavirus. The Baahubali star showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 a couple of days ago, and subsequently decided to get herself checked. The 30-year-old is currently admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for medical care. Reportedly, Tamannaah had traveled to the city to film an upcoming web series. Here are more details on this.

Details Nearly a month ago, her parents had tested positive

Earlier, in August, both of Tamannaah's parents, father Santosh Bhatia and mother Rajani Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had tested negative at that time. Through a social media post, Tamannaah had said they were taking all the necessary precautions. "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines."

Quote My parents are coping well, she had said

"The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the grace of God, they [parents] are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," the actor had said at the time.

Twitter Post Here is Tamannaah's tweet from August

Work Tamannaah to star in 'Bole Chudiyan,' 'Seetimaarr'

On the work front, Tamannaah has a packed schedule. She will soon star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. The movie has been directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. That apart, the actor has two Telugu movies in the pipeline, viz. That Is Mahalakshmi and Seetimaarr. Further, she will also be seen in upcoming Hotstar crime thriller series The November's Story.

COVID-19 Bachchan, Rajamouli, SPB had also contracted COVID-19