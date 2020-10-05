We'll have to wait till next year to see our favorite suave British Secret Service agent in action. That's because Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer recently declared that the next high-octane Bond flick No Time To Die will release on April 2, 2021. Daniel Craig's last Bond outing has already faced release delays as it was due for a release this April, but got shifted to November 20.

Statement "Look forward to sharing 'No Time To Die' next year"

The adverse effects of the pandemic on the box office revenue of several high-budget films released worldwide have forced studios to rethink their strategies. In their joint statement, Universal Pictures, MGM and Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson said, "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year."

Facts Release of 'Fast & Furious 9' delayed as well

Apart from No Time To Die, another big-budget film also faces release postponement. F9, the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise and sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious, will now hit theaters on May 28 next year. Universal Pictures backs F9, which is also distributing No Time To Die globally, making 2021 a battle between Bond and cars.

Consequence November and December have a bleak theater run

The 25th instalment in the Bond film series is made at a $250mn budget and producers have already lost a lot while delaying its release earlier this year. But since COVID-19 isn't slowing down, it's better to wait. Meanwhile, this development means November and December have a bleak theater run, now that tentpoles like Tenet and Mulan are not faring that well, either.

