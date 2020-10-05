Shahid Kapoor is setting an example for fellow stars as he has reportedly decided to take a massive Rs. 8 crore cut in his salary for the upcoming movie Jersey. The 39-year-old actor has slashed his pay to make up for the loss faced by producers due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, shoots were stalled earlier in March and restarted recently.

Details Shahid had initially signed the film for Rs. 33 crore

According to a fresh report in Pinkvilla, Shahid had initially signed Jersey for Rs. 33 crore and a certain percentage in the profit share. However, keeping in mind the coronavirus-induced shutdown and the resulting budgetary constraints, the producers requested the lead star to take a pay cut, "to keep the project on floors." "They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget," a source said.

Quote He will still get a share in profits, though

"Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs. 8 crore and is now charging them (the producers) Rs. 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film's success...So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause," the source further added.

Film 'Jersey' is based on a 2019 Telugu hit film

Jersey is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie by the same name. The movie follows the story of a man in his thirties looking to play for Indian cricket team after having quit the sport years ago. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The next shooting schedule will take place in Dehradun and Chandigarh.

