Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 02:56 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
Days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel ruled out murder theories in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, contradictory media reports have come to the fore.
It has been reported that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who led the team of forensic experts from AIIMS, had earlier claimed the 34-year-old movie star was murdered.
Here are more details on this.
Last week, the AIIMS panel had submitted its final report to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
On Saturday, Dr. Gupta stated that according to the report, Sushant had died by suicide, thereby rejecting widespread allegations of poisoning and strangulation.
"There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in body and clothes of the deceased," he said.
Now, according to several reports, a leaked audio clip of Dr. Gupta has been accessed by the media. In the audio tape, the AIIMS panel head had purportedly claimed that the late actor had been "murdered."
He had reportedly made this statement after initially looking at the pictures of Sushant's mortal remains.
Meanwhile, Sushant's family's lawyer, Vikas Singh has said he is "highly perturbed" with the AIIMS report.
He said he will request the CBI to constitute a new forensic team.
"How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post-mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned (sic)," he tweeted.
This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! #SushantConspiracyExposed #SushantAIIMSTape https://t.co/YnCgfeELTu— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 5, 2020
Responding to the reports citing his leaked audio, Dr. Gupta said that while initially everyone had doubts, there should be no questions about the final report.
"We investigated all doubts and then came with this opinion. Now, there should be no doubts. It was a seven member team of doctors who came to this conclusion that SSR died by suicide," he said.
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression, Mumbai Police had said at the time.
His family, however, cried foul play and accused his girlfriend, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty of driving him to suicide.
The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing the matter.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.