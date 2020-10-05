Days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel ruled out murder theories in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, contradictory media reports have come to the fore. It has been reported that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who led the team of forensic experts from AIIMS, had earlier claimed the 34-year-old movie star was murdered. Here are more details on this.

Context Recently, Dr. Gupta asserted it was a case of suicide

Last week, the AIIMS panel had submitted its final report to the Central Bureau of Investigation. On Saturday, Dr. Gupta stated that according to the report, Sushant had died by suicide, thereby rejecting widespread allegations of poisoning and strangulation. "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in body and clothes of the deceased," he said.

Details In purported audio clip, Dr. Gupta had earlier said otherwise

Now, according to several reports, a leaked audio clip of Dr. Gupta has been accessed by the media. In the audio tape, the AIIMS panel head had purportedly claimed that the late actor had been "murdered." He had reportedly made this statement after initially looking at the pictures of Sushant's mortal remains.

Demand Sushant's family has demanded new medical team

Meanwhile, Sushant's family's lawyer, Vikas Singh has said he is "highly perturbed" with the AIIMS report. He said he will request the CBI to constitute a new forensic team. "How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post-mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned (sic)," he tweeted.

Twitter Post This "U-turn" must be explained, says Sushant's sister

Response There should be no doubts about final report: Dr. Gupta

Responding to the reports citing his leaked audio, Dr. Gupta said that while initially everyone had doubts, there should be no questions about the final report. "We investigated all doubts and then came with this opinion. Now, there should be no doubts. It was a seven member team of doctors who came to this conclusion that SSR died by suicide," he said.

Case Sushant was found dead earlier in June