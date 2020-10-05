Salman Khan's upcoming action-thriller movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was earlier slated to release in May this year. While the shoot of the film had begun in November last year, it had to be discontinued in March, thanks to the coronavirus-induced restrictions. But good news is that Salman is back to shoot after a hiatus of 6.5 months. Here's more on this.

Film A brief about 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Radhe has been directed by Prabhu Deva. He has earlier directed Salman in Dabangg 3, which was released in 2019. Disha Patani will be seen opposite Salman in the movie. They had last worked together in Bharat. Apart from her, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also feature Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Schedule The shoot will be completed in 2-3 weeks

Atul Agnihotri, who is co-producing the film, said the shoot will be completed in the next two or three weeks. "A few remaining sequences along with some action scenes and patchwork will be completed during this schedule," he stated. He also revealed that all cast and crew members went through COVID-19 test and that a team of doctors would examine everybody on the sets.

Post Salman recently dropped a picture from the sets

Meanwhile, Salman recently took to Instagram to share an image from the sets of Radhe. "Back to shoot after 6 and 1/2 months...feels good #Radhe (sic)," he captioned the post. In the picture, the 54-year-old star is seen wearing a black jacket with his back facing the camera. The remaining film will be shot at ND Studios in Karjat and Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Instagram Post Check out Salman's Instagram post here

Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe A post shared by beingsalmankhan on Oct 4, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Other projects Salman also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in pipeline