The Mean Girls are back! No, not for a TV show or film, but to urge US to vote. Sixteen years after the movie released, Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and others met virtually and recalled their times on the sets apart from promoting voting. And that Mean Girls Broadway Musical is getting adapted into a film was also teased.

Fact Day of meet coincided with Mean Girls Day, Lohan noted

This Instagram meet-up was moderated by Katie Couric and executed at a time when the US Presidential elections are a month away. The initiative behind this virtual meet-up was to encourage US citizens to vote. Lindsay Lohan, one of those immensely popular mean girls, said the day of this meet coincides with Mean Girls Day, an actual event being celebrated to remember the film.

Instagram Post Something fun for this tumultuous time, read the caption

Script Lohan liked Regina George initially, to avoid playing another "weirdo"

On her part, Lohan said she was interested to play Regina George (Rachel McAdams) to avoid playing a "weirdo" right after enacting one in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. However, protagonist Cady Heron's story impressed her instantly. Jonathan Bennett, who played the role of Aaron Samuels in the film, said he got the role at the last moment because another actor was fired.

Gratitude Cast members hail script, call it "authentically diverse"

Some noted how special the film was. Rajiv Surendra, who played math addict Kevin Gnapoor, called the film "authentically diverse" for its script showing an Indian who doesn't speak with a dramatized accent. Daniel Franzese thanked the film for helping him come out as gay. "I just couldn't believe that there was a character who could be gay and just breathe," Franzese said.

Details Fans can suggest their dream cast in the new adaptation