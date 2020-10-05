Hold your breath. Amazon Prime Video India is all set to launch the trailer of the second season of its popular series Mirzapur, tomorrow. Prior to this, three exciting teasers featuring some of the show's most notable characters such as Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyenndu Sharmaa's Munna Bhaiya, Ali Fazal's Guddu and Shweta Tripathi's Golu. Here's more on this.

Details What is 'Mirzapur' all about?

The crime thriller series focuses on the rampant crime, corruption and lawlessness at the hands of mafia dons in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Some other actors featured in the show include Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma, among others. The show is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

Quote Trailer out tomorrow at 1 pm, says Prime Video

Announcing the trailer launch, Amazon Prime Video shared a fresh poster featuring Divyenndu Sharmaa's Munna and Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya. The caption read, "If it's not fear that's staring right into those eyes, we don't know what is. Trailer out tomorrow at 1 pm (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is the post by Prime Video

Teaser Ali Fazal's Guddu is out for revenge

In one of the teasers, a bloodthirsty Ali Fazal says, "Humara uddesh ek hi hai, jaan se maarenge, kyunki maarenge tabhi jeet payenge (My sole motive is one: to kill. Because that will give me a chance to win)." He hints that he would not leave any stone unturned to avenge his brother Bablu's (Vikrant Massey) and wife Sweety's (Shriya Pilgaonkar) deaths.

Information The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

Mirzapur 2 has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai and created by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner of Excel Media & Entertainment.

