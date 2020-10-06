Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, will remain in jail till October 20, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The siblings are accused of procuring banned substances like marijuana and being in touch with drug peddlers. This development came days after a forensics team of AIIMS declared that Sushant wasn't murdered, but committed suicide. Here's more.

Context Sushant's demise in June triggered controversy; central agencies joined probe

Days after Sushant, a promising Bollywood actor was found dead inside his Mumbai Home, ED launched a probe after his family alleged Rhea cheated him of crores. After nationwide outrage, the Supreme Court ordered CBI to probe the matter, saying Sushant's father needs justice. Later, NCB also joined the investigation after a drug angle surfaced. After days of interrogation, the siblings were arrested separately.

Plea Earlier, Rhea claimed Sushant used people to sustain drug habit

In custody since September 9, Rhea filed a bail plea last month, highlighting the vilification she was subjected to. She also said Sushant exploited loved ones for his addiction. "It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail," she said.

Argument Sushant was drug consumer, wouldn't have faced harsh punishment: Rhea

Rhea said, in the 47-page-long plea, that had Sushant been alive today, he would have served merely one year in prison. She, on the other hand, who is accused of procuring drugs, could be in jail for 20 years, she exclaimed. "Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs," she added.

Details In the drug case, Deepika Padukone has also been grilled

The bail plea added, "The prosecution surprisingly has not disclosed a single phone call, mobile call, SMS, WhatsApp message or email of Sushant Singh Rajput as to how he procured his drugs for his own consumption, rather than blaming his entire staff, Rhea, and Showik." Notably, the drug probe was intensified after Rhea's arrest with Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone also being questioned.

Report Sushant wasn't murdered, died by suicide: AIIMS panel chief