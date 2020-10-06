After an excruciating wait of two years, fans of web-series Mirzapur were treated with the trailer of season 2 today, which showed that the warlord is determined to hand over reins to his unworthy son. The trailer opens with the dialogue, "Jo aaya hai, wo jayega bhi. Bas marzi humari hogi," clearly implying that Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya is still calling the shots.

Spoiler alert Recap: What happened in first season of India's loved show?

Set in the Uttar Pradesh town, the first season of Mirzapur dealt with lawlessness, the clout of the Tripathis, and the Pandit brothers — Guddu and Bablu — who got entangled in a web of power and killings to save their family. By the end of the first season, Bablu, played by Vikrant Massey, dies, forcing brother Guddu (Ali Fazal) to seek revenge.

Details Munna Bhaiya is still the same, Guddu bulks up

In the over two-minute-long trailer, some old and new characters left their mark. Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu Sharmaa, is still the self-centered "prince," who declares that the one sitting on the throne can change the rules anytime. Then, there is a scarred Guddu, who announces that he is carrying the debt of Bablu and Sweety, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, who also died.

Theme Mirzapur's season 2 isn't just restricted to Mirzapur

At one point in the trailer, we see Guddu imparting gun lessons to Golu, essayed by Shweta Tripathi. Shattered after her elder sister Sweety's demise, she is eyeing the throne. Moving beyond the Purvanchal region, the second season also deals with Bihar, where actor Vijay Verma's character holds important cards. The trailer is replete with violence, abuses, drama, and everything in between.

Expectations Kaleen Bhaiya, ruling with an iron-fist, won't go down easily

Unsurprisingly, an ever-convincing Pankaj Tripathi steals the show with his portrayal of the menacing warlord. Handed over Mirzapur by his father (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda), Akhandanand Tripathi alias Kaleen Bhaiya, won't face Guddu unprepared. Guddu, on the other hand, will not stop until his revenge is complete. Naturally, fans are expecting several power-packed performances, memorable dialogues, and nail-bitting twists from the latest offering.

Quotes Golu is here only for revenge, declared Shweta

At the trailer launch, Shweta said, "Golu from season 1 to 2 has been challenged. Two people she loved have been brutally taken away from her. She is here for revenge now." Separately, about her character, Rasika Dugal said, "Bina has faced some humiliation in season 1 and season 2 has enough attention on her. She knows how to take advantage of the situation."