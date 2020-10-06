Sofia Vergara has made it to the top spot of being the highest paid female actor this year. Forbes Magazine has released this year's list of the top female actors raking in the most moolah and Vergara, known for Modern Family and her judging stint in America's Got Talent, has a whopping $43mn income, toppling many other A-listers. Let's see who else made it.

Top dollar Vergara defeated A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep

The Colombian-American actress, television producer, comedian, presenter and model maintained a decent margin from second spot-holder Angelina Jolie, who earned $35.5 mn. Then came Gal 'Wonder Woman' Gadot with $31.5 mn. Others in the list include Melissa McCarthy ($25mn), Meryl Streep ($24 mn), Emily Blunt ($22.5 mn), Nicole Kidman ($22 mn), Ellen Pompeo ($19 mn), Elisabeth Moss ($16 mn) and Viola Davis ($15.5 mn).

Backdrop Vergara was a student of dentistry before fame found her

It's a simpleton-to-riches story for Vergara, who was a student of dentistry before her miraculous shot to fame had begun. She was discovered by a photographer at a beach in Colombia, from where she ventured into modelling and landed on Modern Family sets. The show ended in April 2020 after 11 seasons. Forbes maintained that Vergara drew an eye-dropping $500,000 paycheck per episode.

Success She's a judge on current season of 'America's Got Talent'

Vergara's infectious popularity as Modern Family's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett led her to rewarding celebrity endorsements and ultimately to the current plush seat of one of the judges of America's Got Talent (AGT). Being the judge of AGT for its 15th and current season, she is said to be bringing a lot of humor for a hefty package of $10 mn per season.

Candid confession "I've been lucky though I never thought I could act"