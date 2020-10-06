When Twilight star Robert Pattinson donned the cape, Batman fans were elated. They have been pining for a new face. However, a recent development surrounding the film is sure to disappoint them. Pattinson-led The Batman is not hitting theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has decided to shift its release date and it's not in 2021, but March 4, 2022. The wait just got longer!

Trivia It's not the only film that Warner Bros. has shifted

Notably, it's not the only film that Warner Bros. has shifted this time. Director Andy Muschietti's The Flash will shift from June 3 to November 4 in 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will release on June 2, 2023, as opposed to November 4, 2022. Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam and Minecraft no longer have a confirmed release date now.

Box office Two remain unchanged: Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984,' Pixar's 'Soul'

The only two films sustaining the movie fever of the remainder of this pandemic-infested year are Wonder Woman 1984 by Warner Bros. and Soul by Pixar. The Gal Gadot-starrer flick has a December 25, 2020 release date and Soul, a November 20 release date. Although disappointing, Warner Bros. had to face a lot of hurdles, which led to postponing Pattinson's first ever Batman outing.

Details Reasons: Production delay due to pandemic, Pattinson's COVID-19 infection

One of the reasons behind the postponement of the release dates is production delays of those films, says Warner Bros. Since the pandemic struck, the studio had asked all its films to halt production. In case of The Batman, the crew resumed production in September but a few days later, Pattinson himself tested positive for COVID-19, which led to unexpected delays.

Marvel Overall box office collection of 'The Batman' may get affected