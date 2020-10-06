It seems the pandemic isn't a hurdle for creators of House of The Dragon, a Game of Thrones (GoT) prequel. Last month, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys informed about the ongoing casting and now reports suggest the series has cast its first actor. Paddy Considine has been roped in to play King Viserys Targaryen on the series, set about 300 years before GoT's timeline.

Considine is known for playing ex-con Claude Bolton in crime series The Outsider on HBO. The British actor has earned rave reviews for his performance in this paranormal murder mystery. Adding to his credits is his stint with Peaky Blinders as Father John Hughes. As is known, Peaky Blinders has developed a cult status and it's no wonder why GoT producers chose Considine.

Considine, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Broadway play The Ferryman, will play the king. The first hints of the prequel's storyline has already gotten out with his character description. "A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings," teased the storyline.

The Instagram handle of House of The Dragon announced Considine's casting along with the character synopsis that read: "King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal." This development surely rules out a previous speculation that said Vikings actor Travis Fimmel would be taking up the role of King Targaryen.

