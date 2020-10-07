-
07 Oct 2020
#ComicBytes: Interesting facts about Bucky Barnes, The Winter Soldier
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaEntertainment
From Captain America's side-kick to The Winter Soldier, James Buchanan 'Bucky' Barnes is one of Marvel's most complex characters.
When a cruel twist turns this patriot into a deadly killer machine, a fan favorite anti-hero is born.
As we prepare to see Sebastian Stan reprise this character in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, here are some five essential comic book facts about this anti-hero.
Origin
No folks, Steve Rogers is not Bucky's childhood friend
As opposed to the celluloid version, Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Bucky aren't childhood friends.
He grew up in army bases with his family and was a fan of Cap's exploits. He later joins the army and due to his early training and skills, becomes his partner and brother-in-arms.
In fact, he's among the very few who knew Captain's real identity since early days.
Transformation
He is turned into a super assassin by the Russians
On a mission against Baron Zemo, Steve and Bucky get caught in an explosion. It sends Captain America into the waters, and Bucky is presumed to be dead.
When the Russians find him alive with severe brain damage, one arm gone, he's fitted with a robotic arm along with mind implants that turn him into an emotionless killer, Winter Soldier.
Revival
Steve Rogers brings him back to the good side
After massive exploits, he is placed into cryo-freeze before the Soviet Union's fall.
But Aleksander Lukin takes him out to steal the Cosmic Cube and create mass destruction. During this, Captain America realizes that the soldier is Bucky.
A battle starts as he can't remember Steve, who later uses the Cosmic Cube to make Bucky remember everything, and turn him to the good side.
New mantle
Bucky becomes Captain America for a while after Steve's death
After Steve's death during Civil War, Bucky finds a letter from the former asking him to take up the position of Captain America.
As he takes up the mantle, he first deletes The Winter Soldier programming out of his head.
He then starts working with the New Avengers, joins forces with Namor to reclaim Jim Hammond's body and later ends the Red Skull's machinations.
Allies
Bucky once fell in love with Natasha 'Black Widow' Romanoff
In his days as the super-soldier, Bucky trains and falls in love with Natasha Romanoff, who later becomes Black Widow.
He reunites with her after recovering his morals and both fight together alongside Falcon and Sharon Carter.
Apart from Steve, Bucky is friends with Nick Fury, the Howling Commandos, Namor, and the Human Torch.
He also becomes part of Avengers and Thunderbolts.