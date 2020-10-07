From Captain America's side-kick to The Winter Soldier, James Buchanan 'Bucky' Barnes is one of Marvel's most complex characters. When a cruel twist turns this patriot into a deadly killer machine, a fan favorite anti-hero is born. As we prepare to see Sebastian Stan reprise this character in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, here are some five essential comic book facts about this anti-hero.

Origin No folks, Steve Rogers is not Bucky's childhood friend

As opposed to the celluloid version, Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Bucky aren't childhood friends. He grew up in army bases with his family and was a fan of Cap's exploits. He later joins the army and due to his early training and skills, becomes his partner and brother-in-arms. In fact, he's among the very few who knew Captain's real identity since early days.

Transformation He is turned into a super assassin by the Russians

On a mission against Baron Zemo, Steve and Bucky get caught in an explosion. It sends Captain America into the waters, and Bucky is presumed to be dead. When the Russians find him alive with severe brain damage, one arm gone, he's fitted with a robotic arm along with mind implants that turn him into an emotionless killer, Winter Soldier.

Revival Steve Rogers brings him back to the good side

After massive exploits, he is placed into cryo-freeze before the Soviet Union's fall. But Aleksander Lukin takes him out to steal the Cosmic Cube and create mass destruction. During this, Captain America realizes that the soldier is Bucky. A battle starts as he can't remember Steve, who later uses the Cosmic Cube to make Bucky remember everything, and turn him to the good side.

New mantle Bucky becomes Captain America for a while after Steve's death

After Steve's death during Civil War, Bucky finds a letter from the former asking him to take up the position of Captain America. As he takes up the mantle, he first deletes The Winter Soldier programming out of his head. He then starts working with the New Avengers, joins forces with Namor to reclaim Jim Hammond's body and later ends the Red Skull's machinations.

Allies Bucky once fell in love with Natasha 'Black Widow' Romanoff