Clint Eastwood Jr. is 90, but isn't ready to slow down! He is now rolling up his sleeves to act, produce and direct an adventure drama titled Cry Macho for Warner Bros. N. Richard Nash wrote a novel in 1975 named Macho, and the film is based on that. Nash, along with Nick Schneck, has written the script for the film.

Decision The novel was chosen many times earlier for a film

Notably, the novel was chosen multiple times earlier for a movie. In 1991, Jaws star Roy Scheider was leading one titled Cry Macho but the production of the film was stalled. Then came Arnold Schwarzenegger, who had planned to film it once during 2003 before becoming a governor, and again in 2011. But, it never materialized. Even Eastwood tried to act-direct it once.

Trivia Eastwood put 'Cry Macho' aside for 'The Dead Pool'

However, the Dirty Harry actor put Cry Macho in the back burner to focus on his role in The Dead Pool in 1988 where he played Harry Callahan. This current venture will also be produced by Tim Moore, Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier. The script of the film is based on the original screenplay by Nash, which has been rewritten by Schneck.

Script Plot of 'Cry Macho' in a few lines

The film revolves around rodeo cowboy Mike Milo, a washed-up horse trainer, who wants to earn easy money by kidnapping a boy from his Mexican mother. Milo is on this job for $50,000, which he would earn once he delivers Rafo, the boy, to his father, who is also Milo's former boss in Texas. However, Milo and Rafo bond over during the journey.

Expectations Though not green-lit, Eastwood has already started scouting shooting locations