Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Mindy Kaling, the scriptwriter of Legally Blonde 3, recently dropped some update about the hyped sequel, which was announced in 2018.
While speaking on Good Morning America, the 41-year-old said that she is "nervous because the movie is so iconic," but thought to give it a shot because she wanted to know, "What's Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old?"
And so do we!
"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic but then I thought it would be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?" The Office's Kelly Kapoor said.
And guess who gave Mindy this huge responsibility? Elle Woods herself, that is the lead star of the comedy film, Reese Witherspoon.
Mindy and Witherspoon have been friends for a while and the latter would often share her desire with the former to revisit the character.
"I'd been working with her on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while. And I've always quoted the movies to her. And [Reese] asked me, 'You know, I'd really love to revisit this character.'," Mindy said.
Mindy also expressed confidence that the project would be good.
"I think people are gonna love to see her," she said.
Witherspoon, on her part, had in May shared her excitement on Instagram about reprising the role.
"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" she wrote.
A hit rom-com, Legally Blonde is a 2001 film starring Witherspoon as Elle and is based on Amanda Brown's book.
Brown imbibed her experiences to pen the story of a blonde girl, who avenges herself by challenging her boyfriend in a law school and becomes a lawyer.
A sequel by the name Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released two years later.
