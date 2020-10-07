Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been released from the Byculla prison hours after she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drug case. Chakraborty, 28, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 over the seizure of 59 grams of marijuana in Mumbai. Although Chakraborty's brother's bail was rejected, the 28-year-old was granted bail on a set of nine conditions.

Bail conditions Chakraborty directed to surrender passport; cannot leave India

Rhea has been directed to surrender her passport. She has been barred from leaving India without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances) at Greater Mumbai. She must also inform the investigating officer if she has to go out of Greater Mumbai and submit an itinerary to the investigating officer in advance.

Bail conditions She must furnish bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh

She will have to report to the Mumbai Police every day for 10 days, and to the NCB on the first of every month for six months. She must attend all court dates unless prevented by reasonable cause. She shall not tamper with case evidence or investigation. She must furnish a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one-two sureties in the same amount.

Case Chakraborty accused of procuring drugs for actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Chakraborty and her brother Showik were among the 15 people arrested in the case over allegations that they procured drugs for 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat in June. The drugs angle in the case emerged after the Enforcement Directorate—the agency probing the financial irregularities in the case—found WhatsApp chats on Chakraborty's phone.

Bail Chakraborty not a part of drug dealers: Bombay HC