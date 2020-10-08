Since Peter Parker's debut as Spider-Man in Marvel comics, teenage superheroes have become an important part of the comic-book giant's legacy. Readers, especially the young ones, often resonate more with young heroes who are saving the world while doing routine teen stuff like studying, dealing with family. While there are many to pick from, here is our list of Marvel's best teenage superheroes.

Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel has 'embiggening' powers

Jersey-based Pakistani-American Kamala Khan is one of the most popular teenage superheroes. Currently, a part of the teen super group the Champions, this successor of Carol Danvers' Ms. Marvel, is often seen protecting Jersey and the world with her power to 'embiggen'. She has the ability to shape shift, and can expand her body, or parts of it, in many ways.

Miles Morales Peter Parker's successor as Spider-Man in Earth-1610

Seen in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales' popularity is similar to his predecessor Peter Parker. After getting bitten by a genetically enhanced spider in the alternate Earth-1610, Miles takes up the mantle of Spider-Man, following Peter's death in that dimension. Alongside his usual Spidey powers, Miles has the power to generate bio-electrokinesis to stun his enemies or engage camouflage.

Hulkling Half-Kree, Half-Skrull Hulking is destined to unite the warring empires

Star of the Empyre series, Hulkling aka Doreek VIII aka Teddy Altman, is the son of Captain Mar-Vell and Skrull Princess Anelle. Destined to unite the warring empires of Kree and Skrulls, this half-Kree, half-Skrull hero has the Kree superhuman strength, and shape-shifting and healing abilities like Skrulls. Hulkling, one of the few openly gay characters in Marvel, is dating another Young Avenger, Wiccan.

Hope Summers The messiah of mutants, Hope Summers is severely underrated

Born as the only new mutant after House of M destruction, Hope Summers is known as the Mutant Messiah. She is adopted by Cable for protection, where she learns warfare tactics. Eventually, her mutant ability to imitate the powers of any mutant or superhuman around her manifest, makes her the most powerful mutant. Also a vessel for the Phoenix Force, Hope is severely underrated.

Wiccan Incarnation of Scarlet Witch's son, Wiccan has magical powers