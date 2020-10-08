Leicester Square, London, has become a center of attraction for all Potterheads. A bronze statue of Harry Potter, the legendary wizard prodigy created by celebrity author JK Rowling has recently been unveiled at the spot. The statue shows the wizard playing the game of Quidditch as he flies on his magical broom. But well, that's not the only Potter perk from Leicester.

Big screen Odeon Luxe Leicester Square will show all Harry Potter films

Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the cinema located on the eastern side of Leicester Square, will celebrate the Potter statue by running all the films of the franchise from October 9 to 14. Each Harry Potter film will be screened once across the designated time period so as to maintain safety norms of social distancing and avoid excessive assembly of people at one place.

Historic fact Statue placed where the first Harry Potter film was premiered

The bronze statue of Harry Potter has been installed close to the north terrace of the square, which is rather auspicious and apt a location for the figurine. This is because Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first movie of the franchise had its world premiere in 2001 at the same place. Quite a place to whip up the nostalgia!

The Square Potter is accompanied by Batman, Laurel and Hardy, Mr Bean

The Potter statue is the latest addition to a group of nine free-for-all statues of great contemporary and classic English film characters spanning across 100 years. Launched in February 2020, this initiative has enhanced Leicester Square cinematically as the statues please the crowd. Batman, Laurel and Hardy, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Bugs Bunny, Paddington Bear, Gene Kelly and Wonder Woman are the other statues.

The statues Installation is available for the public for free till 2023