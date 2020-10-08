Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 12:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Just recently, popular television and film actor Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami had tested positive for COVID-19.
While the actor prayed for the safety of his family, he said his worst fear "unfortunately came true" when his five-year-old son Ayaan also tested positive.
Arjun took to Instagram and wrote a note for his followers, informing them about the news.
Here is more on this.
Arjun wrote, "Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive."
He added that his son is in quarantine along with his wife, Neha.
The actor further informed, "Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."
Arjun urged his fans to take necessary precautions. He wrote, "All I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be alluring right now, but it's best to stay super cautious."
Keep us in yours prayers ... !!!
A post shared by arjunbijlani on
Earlier, a day after his wife Neha tested positive for coronavirus, Arjun had posted a video of himself taking the swab test for coronavirus.
The actor had also revealed the test result of his son and two house helps had come negative. "The rapid tests of Ayaan, me and my two helps are all negative... will test again in 2 or 3 days (sic)."
Arjun had made his debut on television with Ekta Kapoor's Kartika in 2004.
He is also known for his performances in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Udaan Sapnon Ki.
Arjun was last seen in the web-series State of Siege: 26/11 on ZEE5. The show was based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died fighting terrorists during 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.