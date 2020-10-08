Just recently, popular television and film actor Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami had tested positive for COVID-19. While the actor prayed for the safety of his family, he said his worst fear "unfortunately came true" when his five-year-old son Ayaan also tested positive. Arjun took to Instagram and wrote a note for his followers, informing them about the news. Here is more on this.

Arjun wrote, "Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive." He added that his son is in quarantine along with his wife, Neha. The actor further informed, "Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."

Arjun urged his fans to take necessary precautions. He wrote, "All I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be alluring right now, but it's best to stay super cautious."

Earlier, a day after his wife Neha tested positive for coronavirus, Arjun had posted a video of himself taking the swab test for coronavirus. The actor had also revealed the test result of his son and two house helps had come negative. "The rapid tests of Ayaan, me and my two helps are all negative... will test again in 2 or 3 days (sic)."

