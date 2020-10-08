Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty conducted yoga classes for fellow inmates at the Byculla prison in Mumbai, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has revealed. He said the 28-year-old "fought the conditions" in jail, bravely. Rhea, who had been in judicial custody for nearly a month in a drugs case, on Wednesday walked out of the prison on bail. Here are more details on this.

Details Rhea 'fought the conditions like a battle'

Maneshinde told NDTV that he had personally gone to prison to check Rhea's condition, and found the actor in "good spirits." "She looked after herself in the jail," the lawyer stated. "She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates," he said, adding that the actor lived like a commoner. "Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle."

Details Rhea was arrested last month in a drugs probe

On September 8, following days of questioning and searches at her residence, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the central anti-drugs agency. She was booked for organizing banned drugs such as marijuana for her boyfriend, fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died earlier in June. Her brother Showik was also arrested. He continues to remain in prison.

Statement Sushant's family was after Rhea, lawyer said

Maneshinde, who called Rhea a "Bengali tigress" in the interview, opined she was "hounded," because Sushant's family was "very vindictive" toward her. "The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don't know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned," he told the news channel.

Quote He also called out media for targeting Rhea

Maneshinde also hinted at taking legal action against media houses for tarnishing the image of Rhea. "Media channels, particularly those which were hounding her, were doing it only for the rating points. They were formatting all this fake news and bogus stories."

Bail Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court