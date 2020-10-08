Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, spoke candidly about shooting in the times of the pandemic, his family, his second baby with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Indian award shows. The 50-year-old star opined that the commercialization of the award functions has turned them into "a whole big tamasha." Here's more on what he said.

Details Saif said he was earlier seen as 'undeserving of awards'

Saif, who had won the National Award for Best Actor for the 2004 film Hum Tum, said that many had considered him "undeserving" of it. "I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum," he told Bollywood Hungama. He, however, added he has proven his talents over the years.

Details I do not believe in award functions: Saif

Saif said he has not received many awards in his career, and that he does not believe in award shows. He shared he was once called for an award function, where he was told, "We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We'll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role (sic)."

Statement 'There is politics and manipulation in giving awards'

Further explaining his point, Saif said he thinks there is a "certain amount of politics and manipulation in giving the awards." "It (awards functions) is a TV show, yaar! You have to go on stage and perform. It is no longer about going on stage, taking your award and mumbling your thank you speech," the actor told the publication.

Quote Saif called out the commercialization of award shows

Saif added that the award shows were initially a good idea, but their commercialization "gobbled up the entire credibility of awards." He said there does not exist a healthy environment for awards, where "one out of five (actors) wins and the other four actors clap."

Work Saif to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Adipurush'