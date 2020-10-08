There will be no more GLOW Season 4. And yes, you guessed it right, coronavirus is the reason. Netflix has pulled the plug on this popular dramedy that spanned well over three seasons and had a 2022 release for its fourth season. "Shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast" in COVID-19 times is the prime reason for the unfortunate cancellation.

Response Actors of the series have expressed shock, some are "devastated"

Kate Nash, who played the role of Rhonda 'Britannica' Richardson in the series, was shocked by the news while Kimmy Gatewood, who played the role of Stacey, said that the streaming giant's announcement has "devastated" her. Sharing a group image of all the cast members posing beside a wrestling ring on Instagram, Alison Brie (Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder) wrote, "Going to miss this."

Creators COVID-19 is a "national tragedy and should be our focus"

"Glow is cancelled due to Covid Cuts....We had scripts, we had costumes, we had stages, (sic)" wrote Nash. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive said COVID-19 is a "national tragedy and should be our focus." "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone," they maintained.

Netflix "COVID-19 makes shooting this physically intimate show especially challenging"

Netflix, on its part, said, "We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID-19, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." "We are grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW."

Context 'GLOW' glows: Average 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating, 8/10 IMDb rating