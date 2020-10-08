Fans of the Tyrannosaurus-Rex, Triceratops, Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Dr. Alan Grant and several other immensely popular characters will have to wait a year longer to watch Jurassic World: Dominion. Universal Pictures has recently announced that the release date of the movie has been shifted from June 11, 2021 to June 10, 2022. Director Colin Trevorrow has also confirmed the delay on Twitter.

Twitter Post The director assures the wait will "be worth it"

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Fact The film is third in 'Jurassic World' franchise

Along with the announcement, Trevorrow also shared the first teaser poster of the film. Sympathizing with the fans and addressing the gravity of the COVID-19 massacre across the world, the director urged the fans to "to wait a bit longer," but guaranteed that "it will all be worth it." The film is third in the line of the Jurassic World franchise.

Statement "Let's stay healthy, take care of each other until then"

"For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then," read Trevorrow's tweet. But that was not how it was supposed to be.

Update Filming resumed in July, Sam Neil had tweeted in August

Notably, a Universal Pictures' spokesperson had said in July that the cast and crew had started filming the title in the United Kingdom. Actor Sam Neil had also tweeted about his excitement to return to the sets, maintaining how the cast has to follow the healthcare norms. Cast and crew were allowed on the side on a rotational basis to contain the infection.

Context Robert Pattinson-led 'The Batman' also had to pause production