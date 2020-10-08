It has been less than a week since the 14th edition of popular reality show Bigg Boss started airing on television, and some people are already fed up with it. After Colors TV dropped a couple of promos for tonight's episode, fans berated the show for allegedly promoting vulgarity, and called for its boycott. Here are more details on this.

Details A new task created uproar among fans

The controversy pertains to a new task assigned to the female contestants of Bigg Boss 14. As part of the task, the women contestants are asked to seduce "toofani senior" and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to keep themselves safe from elimination. In the first round, Sidharth played a tattoo artist, while contestants approached him as "customers" and tried to impress him.

Details Fresh promos have been called out by fans

According to fresh promos released by Colors TV, the task, titled "Sid Island," will show Sidharth riding a quadbike, while four women contestants are asked to clean it. The clips show contestants Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik trying to seduce Sidharth, while the rest of the participants cheer. The promos, however, have not gone down well with many netizens.

Instagram Post You can watch the promo here

Reaction "Vulgar, cheap": Fans raised objection about the content

Raising objection about the show's content, fans called it "vulgar and "cheap." Many opined the show should be boycotted for promoting vulgarity and objectifying women. "Leave everything aside, will you all be comfortable if a woman is seated, and 4 men seduce her like that? No, right? Then why these double standards. He doesn't even look comfortable (sic)," a certain user tweeted.

Twitter Post "Disgusting," said another

I finally watched promo

It’s diagusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss this isn’t spilitville

Family watch this show

It’s disgusting #BoyCottBB14

I am done no more bb — Balpreet kaur (@MissBalpreet) October 7, 2020

Twitter Post 'Shame on Colors TV'

#BoyCottBB14

Shame on you @ColorsTV thinking that audience is cheap , playing with emmotions and objectifying women. — ✨ (@ksharika11) October 7, 2020

Show 'Bigg Boss 14' premiered on October 3

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on Saturday, October 3, with Salman Khan as the host. Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu are the contestants, this season. Meanwhile, former participants Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan serve as "toofani seniors," with certain special powers.

