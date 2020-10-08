Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 10:58 pm
Hi,
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Akshay Kumar, the undisputed "Khiladi" of Bollywood, on Thursday announced that the trailer of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb will be out tomorrow (Friday, October 9).
Slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, the movie, a horror-comedy offering, has been garnering attention ever since its announcement.
Here are more details on this.
Announcing the launch, Akshay tweeted, "Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge. Watch #LaxmmiBomb trailer, coming out tomorrow! (You will laugh, you will fear. You will see a big explosion with your family tomorrow)."
Notably, Laxmmi Bomb was one of the first Bollywood films to get a direct-digital release, as COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters across India.
Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! 😎 Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer coming out tomorrow!#YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali! 💥 #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex@advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @tusshkapoor @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/se8KoNvaEQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2020
Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi directorial debut of Raghava Lawrence, will see Akshay playing the role of a transgender for the first time on screen.
Not just that, even the genre of the film has created a lot of buzz. It is a horror-comedy based on the director's own 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.
Kiara Advani stars opposite Akshay in the movie.
Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay has a number of releases coming up.
He has Rohit Shetty's cop movie Sooryavanshi, historical-drama Prithviraj, and Atrangi Re in the pipeline.
The actor also recently wrapped up filming for Bell Bottom. The spy-thriller has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari, and it also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. It is set to release on April 2, 2021.
