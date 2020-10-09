If you want to have a McDonald's burger or a meal with your favorite Marvel character, now is the time to jump! That's because a deal between Disney and the popular American food brand is bringing a bunch of Marvel superhero toys, which will accompany your favorite McDonald's Happy Meal. Now that's an irresistible combo that no Marvel fan can ever refuse.

Toys Each toy has a button, can perform stunts

McDonald's has started presenting nine toys, each being one Marvel superhero character, at all participating outlets from October 7. The characters are Hulkbuster (Ironman), Black Widow, Falcon, Wasp, Gladiator Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Winter Soldier and Groot. Each toy has a button and can perform different cool stunts. Most of them would move their hands if one presses the buttons located behind their heads.

Details Falcon, Wasp and Black Widow are the coolest ones

But there are three toys that look the coolest when played with. Falcon and Wasp have their wings flap whenever one pushes the button behind their heads. Similarly, Black Widow spins her baton fast and on battle mode when the same action is performed. Apart from having a fun time with these toys, one can also download Marvel character coloring pages from McDonald's website.

Entertainment Marvel activity sheets to encourage budding comic creators

The fun doesn't end there for children (and adults). Parents can help children participate in Marvel-special activities by igniting their own comic-creating abilities. Besides the coloring pages, there is also a downloadable page giving grid-by-grid guidance for drawing Vision. Lastly but most importantly, the page has three blank panels encouraging a budding comic creator to draw their own superhero characters. How cool is that!

Advertising McDonald's released an animated video announcing this development

McDonald's released an animated advertisement about its new line of Marvel toys, which was shared by many on Twitter. The animated video shows children re-imagining themselves as their favorite Marvel superheroes. It urges children to recharge themselves with protein-packed milk products available at McDonald's stores. In India, dine-in facilities of McDonald's are reopening slowly but fun-starved children are already elated with this development.

Twitter Post This video is making kids crazy about Marvel and burger