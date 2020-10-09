Popular television and film actor, Sana Khan, 33, on Thursday announced that she has decided to quit the show business. Calling it the "happiest moment," Sana said she will now "serve humanity and follow the order of my creator." She added she is standing at a "crucial juncture" of her life, and sought support from her fans and well-wishers. Here's more on this.

Details Sana said she's 'standing at a crucial juncture of life'

"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life," Sana wrote in her post. She expressed gratitude toward her fans for blessing her with "fame, honor and wealth." She, however, added that she has been "possessed with the realization," that chasing wealth and fame could not be the "real purpose of man's coming into this world."

Quote 'Isn't it our duty to serve the needy and helpless?'

"Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more?" she continued.

Details She requested fans to pray for her new journey

Sana shared she came to the realization that "this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after-death." "Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my creator," she added. She requested everyone to "not consult me with regards to any showbiz work."

Instagram Post Here is her Instagram post

Information Last year, Zaira Wasim had quit showbiz

Sana's announcement has come just over a year after popular Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim had quit acting, citing similar reasons. Through her five-year-long career, Zaira (19) had starred in movies such as Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink.

Work Sana featured in 'Bigg Boss,' acted in many films