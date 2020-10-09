Yesterday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the trailer release of his much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb. "Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! Watch Laxmmi Bomb trailer coming out tomorrow!" he had said. And, the star has kept his promise! Here is more on this.

Details A circus of family and ghosts

Laxmmi Bomb taps into a highly-unexplored genre in Bollywood, i.e., horror comedy. The trailer opens with Akshay saying, "Jis din sach mein mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiyan pehen lunga. (The day I see a ghost, I swear I will wear bangles)." Then, Akshay's character mysteriously transforms into a transgender after a ghost possesses him.

Details What follows? Plenty of laughs, scares and madness

What follows is a crazy mix-up of laughs, scares and the sort of madness that only Akshay can bring alive on screen. Sharing the trailer on social media, he wrote, "Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! (Wherever you might be, stop and get ready to watch Laxmmi Bomb trailer)."

Twitter Post Here is Akshay's tweet

Statement Laxmmi is Akshay's most 'mentally intense' role

In a virtual press conference earlier this year, Akshay had said that in his career of 30 years, Laxmmi is his most "mentally intense" role. He gave credit to director Raghava Lawrence, saying that "he introduced me to a version of myself which I did not know existed" and helped him portray the character with "honesty, without offending any community."

Film 'Laxmmi Bomb' is a Diwali entertainer

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi directorial debut of Raghava Lawrence and is based on his own 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Apart from Akshay, Kiara Advani, Lubna Salim and Rajesh Sharma also feature in pivotal roles. The film is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. Interestingly, the original Tamil film starred director Raghava in the lead role.

