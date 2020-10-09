The latest episode of Bigg Boss was filled with drama, arguments, and everything in between. The fifth day inside the Bigg Boss house saw contestants Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia picking up a fight over household duties to Nikki Tamboli impressing "senior" Sidharth Shukla for immunity. Here are all the key updates from Bigg Boss 14.

Details In 'Sid-Island' task, Nikki earned immunity

Yesterday's episode showed the pending portions of the "Sid-Island" task, where female contestants had to impress Sidharth to earn immunity. He eventually declared Nikki as the winner. This means that she is now safe from this week's elimination. However, contestant Shehzad Deol disrupted one of the tasks, after which Sidharth reprimanded him and accused him of misbehaving with a woman contestant.

Details Rubina Dilaik forgoes immunity, enters the house

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss noticed Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin alleging that Bigg Boss is trying to "break" contestants since they do not have all their essential items with them. Reacting to this, Bigg Boss gave Rubina a chance to enter the house by forgoing immunity for this week. Rubina agreed to the deal. However, she remains nominated for this week's elimination.

Update And, there were a couple of fights too

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia had a huge fight during yesterday's episode. It all started as Pavitra gave a reminder to Rahul for ignoring littered tissues in the bathroom. Rahul, on the other hand, accused Pavitra of preparing poorly cooked meals. Not just that, Rahul also had an argument with Jaan Kumar Sanu over breakfast, saying that the latter should leave enough for everyone.

Show 'Bigg Boss 14' premiered on October 3

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on Saturday, October 3, with Salman Khan as the host. Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu are the contestants, this season. Meanwhile, former participants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan serve as "toofani seniors," with certain special powers.

Information When and where to watch the show?