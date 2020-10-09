Actor Rhea Chakraborty's mother, Sandhya has admitted that she has contemplated suicide, adding that she has not been able to eat properly or sleep on the bed since her children were arrested and lodged in prison last month. Rhea, 28, on Wednesday walked out of prison after being granted bail in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Here are more details.

Context Rhea was arrested last month in a drugs probe

On September 8, following days of questioning and searches at her house, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the central anti-drugs agency. She was booked for organizing banned substances such as marijuana for her boyfriend, fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had died earlier in June. Her brother Showik was also arrested. He continues to remain in prison.

Details How will she heal from this, Rhea's mother asked

In a conversation with The Times of India, Sandhya said, "What she (Rhea) has gone through...how will she heal from this?" She, however, added that her daughter is a "fighter" and she "must be strong." Sandhya stated she would arrange therapy for Rhea to help her "get over this trauma and reclaim her life (sic)."

Details 'My family has been destroyed'

Sandhya added that while it is a relief that Rhea is out of prison, "it's crazy it's still not over." "My son is still behind bars and I am paranoid about what tomorrow will bring." She even admitted that she has considered ending her life. "I can't sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can't eat," she said.

Quote 'Rhea paid the price for loving and losing someone'

Sandhya concluded by saying she is proud of her daughter. "Who are we fighting? Someone had to be arrested to satisfy the public, and Rhea paid the price. For loving and taking care of someone who she lost and then dragged through town for it."

Bail Rhea granted bail by the Bombay High Court