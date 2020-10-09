Jamie Foxx seems pretty excited for the upcoming untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, so much so that he leaked that Electro is returning in the Tom Holland-led film. He, of course, deleted the post later. The Oscar winner had played the arch nemesis to the web-darting hero in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a 2014 film, where Andrew Garfield was in the titular role.

Context Tell Spidey, let's run it back, Foxx wrote on Instagram

The Independent reported that Foxx took to Instagram to share this certainly wonderful news of him reprising the underrated role of Electro in the upcoming Marvel flick. The actor, who had played jazz legend Ray Charles in Ray, wrote in a way that seemed as if he's challenging Spider-Man for another battle. "Tell Spidey let's run it back," Foxx wrote in the now-deleted post.

Spoiling further Foxx went a step ahead to give major spoilers

What might be too much of a casual information giveaway for a star acting in a film under production, Foxx even spoiled a key detail about his appearance in the film. Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was known for his blue color, a special effects thing that was criticized by all. But in this one, "I won't be blue," Foxx declared. Well...okay!

Speculations Sinister Six, a non-MCU group of super baddies, entering MCU?

The 52-year-old quickly deleted the post but eager fans had already taken screenshots by then and made it viral. Apart from triggering speculations about other characters on Spider-Man 3, it also increased confusion about whether non-MCU characters can enter it because of the multiverse. People also started speculating of having Sinister Six, a non-MCU group of super baddies for Spidey, enter MCU too.

Background Zendaya reprises the role of Mary Jane in this film