-
10 Oct 2020
#ComicBytes: Possible storylines in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaEntertainment
-
One of Marvel's most powerful characters, She-Hulk is finally getting a live adaptation, marking her debut in MCU.
Recently, it was announced that Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany will play the titular role in the upcoming Disney+ TV series, She-Hulk.
Jennifer Walters' fourth wall breaking She-Hulk has always been 'sensational'. But her MCU debut can bring some of her best stories to the small screen.
-
-
Origin
From an attorney to Jade heroine: The beginning of She-Hulk
-
Los Angeles-based attorney, Walters was fatally injured by a crime boss, Nicholas Trask.
A last-minute blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (The Hulk) saved her, but also turned her into a gamma-powered, green creature.
Initially savage and dim-witted like Banner's Hulk form, She-Hulk's personality evolved into a funny, and confident version of Walters while retaining intelligence from her normal human form.
-
Superhero lawyer
Time of her life: The two sides of She-Hulk's existence
-
Superheroes usually have a day job, polar different from their other life of fighting crime. But, not She-Hulk.
The Time of her life storyline focused on Walters' legal prowess as she is forced to defend her and the other super-powered humans' right to exist, in court.
Here, She-Hulk's qualities as a superhero and a lawyer were combined for the journey towards justice.
-
Spider-Man
Web of lies: She-hulk defends Spider-Man in court
-
Web of lies was Spider-Man and She-Hulk's collaboration to sue J. Jonah Jameson and The Daily Bugle, for years of verbal abuse on the neighborhood superhero.
This led to a funny yet intelligent courtroom drama.
Since Far From Home ended with Jameson revealing Spidey's identity and framing him for killing Mysterio, She-Hulk defending Peter in court can be a logical step forward for MCU.
-
A-Force
Leading the A-Force after Secret Wars
-
After 2015's Secret Wars, all the universes merged into one. Here, cosmic being Singularity awoke on Earth-616 (the main universe), and brought together an all-female team to fight Antimatter.
This team, known as the A-Force included Captain Marvel, Medusa, Dazzler, Nico Minoru, and their leader She-Hulk.
This story didn't do well in comics but has the potential of becoming a phenomenal onscreen adaptation.