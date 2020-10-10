One of Marvel's most powerful characters, She-Hulk is finally getting a live adaptation, marking her debut in MCU. Recently, it was announced that Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany will play the titular role in the upcoming Disney+ TV series, She-Hulk. Jennifer Walters' fourth wall breaking She-Hulk has always been 'sensational'. But her MCU debut can bring some of her best stories to the small screen.

Origin From an attorney to Jade heroine: The beginning of She-Hulk

Los Angeles-based attorney, Walters was fatally injured by a crime boss, Nicholas Trask. A last-minute blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (The Hulk) saved her, but also turned her into a gamma-powered, green creature. Initially savage and dim-witted like Banner's Hulk form, She-Hulk's personality evolved into a funny, and confident version of Walters while retaining intelligence from her normal human form.

Superhero lawyer Time of her life: The two sides of She-Hulk's existence

Superheroes usually have a day job, polar different from their other life of fighting crime. But, not She-Hulk. The Time of her life storyline focused on Walters' legal prowess as she is forced to defend her and the other super-powered humans' right to exist, in court. Here, She-Hulk's qualities as a superhero and a lawyer were combined for the journey towards justice.

Spider-Man Web of lies: She-hulk defends Spider-Man in court

Web of lies was Spider-Man and She-Hulk's collaboration to sue J. Jonah Jameson and The Daily Bugle, for years of verbal abuse on the neighborhood superhero. This led to a funny yet intelligent courtroom drama. Since Far From Home ended with Jameson revealing Spidey's identity and framing him for killing Mysterio, She-Hulk defending Peter in court can be a logical step forward for MCU.

A-Force Leading the A-Force after Secret Wars