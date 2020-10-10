-
10 Oct 2020
Doctor Strange fills in Stark's shoes as new Spidey mentor
Written by Shubham Dasgupta
It's raining alternate timelines on Marvel Cinematic Universe that has now caught Spidey too.
As Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures collaborate to make Spider-Man 3, the next outing of Tom Holland playing the webbed superhero, he will have a new (and hopefully a long-term) super-mentor.
News has it that the time-warping sorcerer Doctor Strange will have a prominent presence in this upcoming Spider-Man movie.
Development
This time, Parker will get some real guidance
Benedict Cumberbatch, who has found his share of 'Marvel'lous success after his world-famous stint as Sherlock, is about to step up as the new mentor for Peter 'Spidey' Parker, say latest reports.
Spider-Man: Far From Home showed Parker struggling to become the superhero he is, even with Tony Stark's parting gift of hi-tech eyewear.
But this time, hopefully, he'll get some real, human guidance.
News
With Electro appearing, does this blend Marvel, Sony universes?
Doctor Strange's entry in this film opens up a lot of opportunities for this Marvel character to test its powers out in the Spiderverse in future too.
The most prominent of the sorcerer's benefits in this upcoming film is the explanation of Electro's return to the picture.
Separately, Jamie Foxx also teased the news of him reprising the shock-wielding Spidey villain in Spider-Man 3.
Fan theory
Strange's time-shifting abilities bring Electro back in the film
Some of the strongest fan theories outline Strange's time-shifting abilities to bring Electro back to the game.
Electro a.k.a. electrical engineer Maxwell Dillon, was played by Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a 2014 film.
Parker, with help from his now-deceased girlfriend Gwen Stacy, beat Electro by overloading him with electricity that ultimately exploded the villain into thin air.
But Electro is officially back!
Fact
Shooting for Doctor Stange sequel, 'Spider-Man 3', to start soon
Cumberbatch is simultaneously working on his own film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and its story makes him explore alternate timelines with rumors suggesting fan favorites Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may be seen in their own universes.
This film also links with Disney+ series WandaVision.
Shooting for both, the Doctor Strange sequel and Spider-Man 3 will start this month.