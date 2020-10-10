It's raining alternate timelines on Marvel Cinematic Universe that has now caught Spidey too. As Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures collaborate to make Spider-Man 3, the next outing of Tom Holland playing the webbed superhero, he will have a new (and hopefully a long-term) super-mentor. News has it that the time-warping sorcerer Doctor Strange will have a prominent presence in this upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Development This time, Parker will get some real guidance

Benedict Cumberbatch, who has found his share of 'Marvel'lous success after his world-famous stint as Sherlock, is about to step up as the new mentor for Peter 'Spidey' Parker, say latest reports. Spider-Man: Far From Home showed Parker struggling to become the superhero he is, even with Tony Stark's parting gift of hi-tech eyewear. But this time, hopefully, he'll get some real, human guidance.

News With Electro appearing, does this blend Marvel, Sony universes?

Doctor Strange's entry in this film opens up a lot of opportunities for this Marvel character to test its powers out in the Spiderverse in future too. The most prominent of the sorcerer's benefits in this upcoming film is the explanation of Electro's return to the picture. Separately, Jamie Foxx also teased the news of him reprising the shock-wielding Spidey villain in Spider-Man 3.

Fan theory Strange's time-shifting abilities bring Electro back in the film

Some of the strongest fan theories outline Strange's time-shifting abilities to bring Electro back to the game. Electro a.k.a. electrical engineer Maxwell Dillon, was played by Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a 2014 film. Parker, with help from his now-deceased girlfriend Gwen Stacy, beat Electro by overloading him with electricity that ultimately exploded the villain into thin air. But Electro is officially back!

Fact Shooting for Doctor Stange sequel, 'Spider-Man 3', to start soon