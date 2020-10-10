-
10 Oct 2020
'Ginny Weds Sunny' review: Brilliant acting can't save this movie
Sagar Malik
Ginny Weds Sunny is like an elaborate party where you don't know anyone: It seems all nice and fun, but feels pointless at the same time.
The film, directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and now streaming on Netflix, is a rom-com that aims less and achieves even lesser, thanks to its bland writing.
Here's our review.
Plot
Sunny, eager to marry, is often rejected
Sunny Sethi (Vikrant Massey) is the kind of guy who would climb the Everest if that helps him get married.
In fact, his family is as eager as himself. His father jokes he is ready to "give" dowry if only the son manages to tie the knot with a nice girl.
But luck escapes Sunny. He is rejected too soon, too often.
Plot
Ginny, meanwhile, is quite the opposite
On the other hand, there is Ginny Juneja. Her mother, Shobha (Ayesha Raza), a matchmaker by profession, is actively looking for her daughter's partner.
But Ginny declares that she is not interested in an arranged marriage.
Convinced that well-bred Sunny is perfect for Ginny, the mother then teams up with him to help him woo Ginny and make her fall in love with him.
Details
The film is formulaic and unbearably cliched
Ginny Weds Sunny is a formulaic movie. There is a hero, a heroine, a villain of sorts (personified by a possessive ex-boyfriend), and plenty of cliches.
Even though there is nothing wrong with sticking to a formula, it should not happen at the cost of entertainment, which isn't the case here. That's where the film loses points.
Details
And, it just goes on forever
The film's writing is all over the place.
The jokes either are not where they should be, or seem compulsive.
All in all, it is a massive drag. These lovers are so confused about themselves and each other, they give you plenty of time and opportunity to ponder your own life's decisions, including of course, the one about streaming this film.
Performances
Vikrant Massey shines, despite the dull script
Who you really wouldn't want to blame are the film's actors.
Vikrant Massey's transformation from being a morose bachelor to the "cool new guy in town," is something only he could have pulled off with such ease and believability.
If nothing else, Ginny Weds Sunny could serve a lesson for aspiring actors on how to shine despite a lacklustre script.
Performances
Yami Gautam is not half bad
Yami Gautam as Ginny is not half bad. In fact, in all the peppy and fun parts, she comes off as a treat to watch.
It is only when the scenes are a bit heavier on emotions that she sometimes falters.
The actors are never at fault though, they can only offer so much from a script as unworthy as this one.
Final word
To watch or not to watch?
Undoubtedly, Ginny Weds Sunny is blessed with an exciting premise. It, however, promises too much but delivers too little.
Despite brilliant performances from the lead duo, the film never quite takes off. The actors are hugely let down by a confused and uninspired screenplay.
The movie can be safely avoided.
Final rating: 1.5/5 stars.