Ginny Weds Sunny is like an elaborate party where you don't know anyone: It seems all nice and fun, but feels pointless at the same time. The film, directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and now streaming on Netflix, is a rom-com that aims less and achieves even lesser, thanks to its bland writing. Here's our review.

Plot Sunny, eager to marry, is often rejected

Sunny Sethi (Vikrant Massey) is the kind of guy who would climb the Everest if that helps him get married. In fact, his family is as eager as himself. His father jokes he is ready to "give" dowry if only the son manages to tie the knot with a nice girl. But luck escapes Sunny. He is rejected too soon, too often.

Plot Ginny, meanwhile, is quite the opposite

On the other hand, there is Ginny Juneja. Her mother, Shobha (Ayesha Raza), a matchmaker by profession, is actively looking for her daughter's partner. But Ginny declares that she is not interested in an arranged marriage. Convinced that well-bred Sunny is perfect for Ginny, the mother then teams up with him to help him woo Ginny and make her fall in love with him.

Details The film is formulaic and unbearably cliched

Ginny Weds Sunny is a formulaic movie. There is a hero, a heroine, a villain of sorts (personified by a possessive ex-boyfriend), and plenty of cliches. Even though there is nothing wrong with sticking to a formula, it should not happen at the cost of entertainment, which isn't the case here. That's where the film loses points.

Details And, it just goes on forever

The film's writing is all over the place. The jokes either are not where they should be, or seem compulsive. All in all, it is a massive drag. These lovers are so confused about themselves and each other, they give you plenty of time and opportunity to ponder your own life's decisions, including of course, the one about streaming this film.

Performances Vikrant Massey shines, despite the dull script

Who you really wouldn't want to blame are the film's actors. Vikrant Massey's transformation from being a morose bachelor to the "cool new guy in town," is something only he could have pulled off with such ease and believability. If nothing else, Ginny Weds Sunny could serve a lesson for aspiring actors on how to shine despite a lacklustre script.

Performances Yami Gautam is not half bad

Yami Gautam as Ginny is not half bad. In fact, in all the peppy and fun parts, she comes off as a treat to watch. It is only when the scenes are a bit heavier on emotions that she sometimes falters. The actors are never at fault though, they can only offer so much from a script as unworthy as this one.

Final word To watch or not to watch?