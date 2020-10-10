Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda has stirred up a major controversy after making a shocking statement, saying he prefers dictatorship over a democratic system. The 31-year-old Arjun Reddy actor added he does not believe that everybody in the country should be allowed to vote. His controversial remark has garnered sharp reactions on social media. Here are more details on this.

Details Vijay said the current political system "does not make sense"

Asked whether he is interested in taking a political plunge, Vijay told interviewers at Film Companion that he does have the patience for politics. Asserting the political system "does not make sense," the actor opined that not everyone should be allowed to vote. He explained it by drawing an example that all passengers on a flight do not decide who will fly the plane.

Quote 'Should we let all passengers decide who flies the plane?'

"Should we let the 300 passengers decide to vote who is going to go on that plane? No! We let an efficient agency like the airlines who is most competent and understand this business better to put the best person possible to fly the plane."

Details 'The middle class and the educated should vote'

Vijay clarified he is not in favor of voting by the rich alone, but the power to vote should rest with educated people who are not influenced by money or alcohol. "Why are they having money swinger votes? Why are they having cheap alcohol swinger votes? It's ridiculous. (sic)" He said that middle class "who has the most at stake" should get to vote.

Statement 'Dictatorship is the way to bring change'

Vijay further said that only dictatorship can bring a change in society and that he would like to become a dictator. "I would like to be a dictator. I think that's the way you can make change. Like just shut up, I'm having good intentions, you don't know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and... it's going to pay off."

His comments obviously received sharp criticism

However, Vijay's controversial comments did not sit well with many on social media, who criticized the actor for ignoring democratic values and swinging toward far-right thinking. "What if a dictator comes in power and decides that your movies are toxic to society and should be banned...Do you agree with it or you raise your voice against it (sic)," a user asked on YouTube.

Twitter Post 'Apolitical folks moving toward right-wing authoritarianism'

Did he just say that he prefers Dictatorship more than democracy and not everyone should be allowed to vote?



Deverakonda is a classic example of how apolitical folks slowly move towards RW Authoritarianism in the end. pic.twitter.com/JsNmZ0f1GS — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 9, 2020

Career Vijay has starred in 'Arjun Reddy,' 'Dear Comrade'