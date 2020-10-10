Mindy Kaling was in the news recently for writing the script of Legally Blonde 3. She's in the news again, and for a far more wonderful reason. She gave birth to a "healthy and happy" boy on September 3. Yes, the actress has become a proud mother again and it took us Stephen Colbert to get a wind of it. Let's know more.

The 41-year-old broke the news while on a virtual meet on Friday with comedian Stephen Colbert on his talk show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Colbert didn't appear to be surprised by this though as he asked Kaling whether there is a piece of good news "something extraordinary that no body knows up until this moment," which she would like to share.

An overjoyed Kaling then said, "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3." Colbert exclaimed that no body even knew that she was pregnant, to which she laughingly said, "This is news to a lot of people." He further asked her son's name. "His name is Spencer," she replied.

The celebrity then provided further updates on Instagram. "Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk," Kaling wrote.

Good wishes came pouring in from Jennifer Garner, Angela Kinsey, Octavia Spencer, other celebrities and her followers as Kaling said her daughter Katherine is "obsessed with him (well, his toys)." A source said Kaling wanted to announce her pregnancy at Met Gala in May but the pandemic caused a change of plan. Her social media pictures didn't give any hint of pregnancy, either.

